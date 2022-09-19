Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

BXP stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 119,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Boston Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties



Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

