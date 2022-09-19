Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 33.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.52. 62,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

