Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,063. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

