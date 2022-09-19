Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. 173,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

