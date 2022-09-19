Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,490 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,031,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,480. The firm has a market cap of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.