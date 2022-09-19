Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 434,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

