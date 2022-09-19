Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $233.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

