British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $570.00.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

