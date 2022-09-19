Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.32. 15,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

