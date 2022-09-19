Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

BR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 863,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.