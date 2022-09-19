Brokerages Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Target Price at $297.00

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $17.18 on Monday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $678.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

