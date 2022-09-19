Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) PT at $93.40

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.16 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.