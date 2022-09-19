Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.