Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 604.67

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.49. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 617 ($7.46).

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

