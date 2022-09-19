Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $42.14

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

