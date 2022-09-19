Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target at $67.03

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

