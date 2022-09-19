Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $3.70 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,567.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 155,243 shares of company stock valued at $744,096 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

