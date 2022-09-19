Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 360,785 shares.The stock last traded at $40.87 and had previously closed at $40.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

