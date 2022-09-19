Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,200 ($26.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £356.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,527.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,201 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,278.54.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

