BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$114.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOOO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.