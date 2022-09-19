BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,050.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,552,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. 18,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,475. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.