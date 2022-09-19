Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Darius Shahida Sells 20,139 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darius Shahida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 3,250,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

