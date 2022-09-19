Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Trimmed by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.17. 10,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

