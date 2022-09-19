Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 110.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

