Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.
Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 110.70%.
Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.