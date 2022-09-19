Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $29,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMCL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

