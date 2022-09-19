Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.11.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.33 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.