Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 7.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 583,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 488,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 376,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 206,093 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

