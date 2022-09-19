Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 396,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,763,842 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

