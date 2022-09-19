Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 396,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,763,842 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
