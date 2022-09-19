Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCA remained flat at $10.07 on Monday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,459. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $19,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,289,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,455,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,058,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,970,000.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

