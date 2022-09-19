Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. 7,319,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

