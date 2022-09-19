CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.91

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 46204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

CarGurus Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

