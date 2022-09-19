Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 797,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.62. 484,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.64. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

