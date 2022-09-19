Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.59. 44,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average of $249.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.