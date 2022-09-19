Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,596. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

