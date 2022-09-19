Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.02. 14,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
