Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

