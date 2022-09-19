Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

