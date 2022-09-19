Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.9% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $220,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

