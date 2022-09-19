Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carter’s Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. 460,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

