CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.82

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 85916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

CBS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

