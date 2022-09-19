CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

