Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 20,446 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 1,252,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

