Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.69. 105,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,239. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

