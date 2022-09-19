Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $104.42. 123,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.