Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.51. 305,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,952. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.