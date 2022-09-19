Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,823. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Featured Articles

