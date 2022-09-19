Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 407,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

