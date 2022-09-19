Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

