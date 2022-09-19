Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,249. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $371.61 and a one year high of $769.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

