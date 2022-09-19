China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

