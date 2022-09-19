China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
